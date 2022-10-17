Mississippi is experiencing an abnormally dry period, State Forestry Commissioner provides suggestions (Photo: Mississippi Forestry Commission)

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) issued a statewide Wildland Fire Alert.

The MFC encouraged the public to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning activities until drought conditions improve. The state has experienced little to no rainfall over the last few weeks.

According to officials, the MFC has responded to 227 wildfires, with 3032 acres burned since September 15, 2022.

As of Monday, October 17, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Copiah, Humphreys, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Marion, Noxubee, Panola, Pike, Pontotoc, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Union, Walthall, Washington, and Yazoo counties have burn bans.

Here are some safety tips about outdoor fires:

Check with local authorities to make sure there are no local restrictions on burning currently in place

Do not burn on windy days

Stay abreast of changing weather conditions

Establish wide control lines down to bare mineral soil at least five feet wide around your fire

Keep fire containment equipment on hand during the fire (e.g., rake, shovel, water)

Stay with the fire until it is completely out

If you spot a wildfire, report it immediately by dialing 911, or you can also contact MFC Dispatch at 1-833-MFC-FIRE (1-833-632-3473).