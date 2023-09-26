PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) requested equipment and personnel from other states to combat wildfires due to the extended drought in Mississippi.

According to the MFC, the Florida Forest Service assembled engine and dozer strike teams to combat the wildfires in Mississippi. More help is expected in the coming days from both equipment and personnel from other states, including Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, and possibly other states.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission requested equipment and personnel from other states to combat wildfires due to the extended drought in Mississippi. (Courtesy: MFC)

The Mississippi Forestry Commission requested equipment and personnel from other states to combat wildfires due to the extended drought in Mississippi. (Courtesy: MFC)

The Mississippi Forestry Commission requested equipment and personnel from other states to combat wildfires due to the extended drought in Mississippi. (Courtesy: MFC)

The Mississippi Forestry Commission requested equipment and personnel from other states to combat wildfires due to the extended drought in Mississippi. (Courtesy: MFC)

In addition to out-of-state resources, several local, state, and federal resources are being utilized, including the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and U.S. National Park Service.

“We are grateful for the out-of-state resources coming to Mississippi. We are continuing to see extreme drought-level conditions. A few rain showers aren’t enough to saturate the ground and decrease wildfire risk right now. The agency does currently have a shortage of wildland firefighters, so the current crews have been exhausted. Thankfully, our neighboring states have come in to offer help. Mississippi often sends resources to other states in need, and we appreciate the outpouring of support currently,” said MFC State Forester Russell Bozeman.

Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) also extended the burn ban proclamation. Currently, 45 counties in Mississippi are under a burn ban, of which 40 are in the partial state-level burn ban under the governor’s proclamation.

No outdoor burning of any kind is permitted under the partial state-level burn ban.

Since August 1, MFC has responded to more than 760 fires that have burned more than 14,163 acres.

If you spot a wildfire, report it immediately by calling 911 and MFC Dispatch at 1-833-MFC-FIRE.