MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi announced a Marshall County man has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

Charles Derryberry, 46, will be in jail until he is 73 in September 2050. This is due to the gun possession conviction and being subject to the Federal Armed Career Criminal Act due to 17 prior criminal convictions. At the time of his arrest, Derryberry had three or more felony convictions for crimes of violence or drug offenses.

According to a news release from the Northern District’s office, Derryberry was the 46-year-old leader of the Nines, a Mississippi-based street gang. In February 2022, Derryberry committed several robberies and fired shots at one of his victims. On February 27, 2022, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information that Derryberry possessed a large quantity of narcotics. Deputies stopped the truck Derryberry was riding in and found a gun under his seat.

On June 20, 2023, United States District Court Judge Sharion Aycock sentenced Derryberry to 327 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system. For U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner, that serves as a good thing.

“The prosecutors and investigators in this case have made the public safer by ensuring that Derryberry is where he belongs – behind bars,” Joyner said in the press release.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case.