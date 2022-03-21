JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Gas prices have decreased within the past week in Mississippi by 6.4 cents per gallon with the cheapest gas being at $3.69 per gallon and $4.23 being the highest per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices have been reaching high prices recently, averaging $4.00 per gallon at the beginning of March 2022, according to AAA. As of March 21, 2022, the national average is $4.20, and the average price in Mississippi is $3.90 in Mississippi. Last year, Mississippi’s average was $2.70.

With summer being the time of the year when gas prices tend to be higher, what does that mean for potential gas prices in the future?

According to Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, it’s difficult to see where gas prices will go with the price of oil now being $6.00 a gallon. With the Russian-Ukraine war, America also has banned Russian oil.

“There’s a primary concern towards the summer, and it’s likely that the prices will go up even if there’s a improvement with the war,” said DeHaan.

As Mississippi experiences a minor change in the gas prices within the last week, some drivers are still suffering from the same exact same issues as before with money being the main factor. They said they are not looking forward to possible high gas prices in Summer 2022.

“I have a big truck, and it usually takes $60 to fill it up, and now it’s $85 to $90 to fill it up. I’m not mad because I have to get to work, but it’s a big inconvenience when it comes to money,” said Jackson neighbor Kaylie Chambliss. “I’m personally going to stay at home because these prices are outrageous.”

Some Mississippians have already started traveling and would much rather choose a different form of transportation while others feel that it’ll be best to travel closer to home.

“When I’m pulling the RV, I get about half the mileage I would without pulling the RV. When you’re paying $4.00 a gallon, it makes you question how far do you want to go,” said Pete Massey, a driver. “It’s cheaper to fly. Gas is taking a large portion of my income than what I was planning on.”

“I spend about $60 a week on gas. It’s not going down for me. Gas prices are going to curve certain trips I’ll take,” said Brandon neighbor Rozetta Howard. “I won’t go to New Jersey, but I’ll go to Atlanta or New Orleans.”

DeHaan suggested Americans should possibly reduce their consumption of gas intake, and the prices could potentially go back down.