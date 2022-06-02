JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi was awarded $3,226,022 in Land and Water Conservation Funds (LWCF) for outdoor recreation and conservation projects.

The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation to support increased public access to protection for federal public lands and waters. Those locations include national parks, forests, wildlife refuges and recreational areas.

LWCF also provides matching grants to state governments for the acquisition and development of public parks and other outdoor recreation sites.