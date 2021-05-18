Mississippi governor announces appointments for IHL, other boards

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves announced multiple appointments to the Institutions of Higher Learning Board, State Board of Education, and Community College Board.
IHL Board:
- Dr. Ormella Cummings, of Itawamba County, has been appointed to represent the Third Supreme Court District.
- Teresa Hubbard, of Lafayette County, has been appointed to represent the Third Supreme Court District.
- Hal Parker, of Hinds County, has been reappointed to represent the First Supreme Court District. Parker was first appointed in 2012.
- Gregg Rader, of Lowndes County, has been appointed to represent the Third Supreme Court District.
State Board of Education:
- Dr. Wendi Barrett, of Harrison County, has been appointed as the Schoolteacher Representative.
- Matt Miller, of Lamar County, has been appointed as the Second Supreme Court District representative.
- In October 2020, Governor Reeves appointed Dr. Angela Bass, of Hinds County, to represent the First Supreme Court District.
- In October 2020, Governor Reeves also appointed Glen East, of Harrison County, as the School Administrator Representative.
Mississippi Community College Board:
- Luke Montgomery, of Itawamba County, has been reappointed to represent the former First Congressional District.
- Johnny McRight, of Washington County, has been reappointed to represent the former Second Congressional District.
- Will Symmes, of Harrison County, has been appointed to represent the former Fifth Congressional District.
“I am confident that each of these appointees have the credentials and unique and diverse experiences to help us continue improving Mississippi’s education system in a way that prioritizes students above all else,” Reeves said. “Whether at the K-12, community college, or university level, I believe improving our educational achievement levels is critical to our long-term success and will further our efforts to make Mississippi the best place in America to live, work, and raise a family.”