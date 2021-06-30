Mississippi governor announces creation of Governor’s Office of Military Affairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced the creation of the Governor’s Office of Military Affairs, within the Mississippi Development Authority. The office has been set up to better coordinate military and national security efforts in and around the state, according to the governor.

Along with the creation of this office, Reeves appointed Paul Jerrod “PJ” Waldrop as the Director of the Governor’s Office of Military Affairs. Waldrop previously served as a staffer to former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran. Most recently, he served as Deputy Chief of Staff and State Director to former U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA), who was a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services.

“PJ will play a critical role as Director of the Governor’s Office of Military Affairs as we work to strengthen our relationships within the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, military services, defense industry and other critical partners. I am confident PJ has the experience and relationships necessary to ensure this important Office will be a huge success for our state,” said Reeves.