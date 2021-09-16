Mississippi governor announces launch of dedicated anti-human trafficking website

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced the launch of a dedicated anti-human trafficking website.

The goal of the new website, which was funding by the Mississippi Legislature, is to provide Mississippians with a centralized location for information related to human trafficking in the state. The website also provides instructions and contact information to report human trafficking for victims and those that suspect human trafficking.

Users will also be able to access statistics related to human trafficking reports for the most recent reported period. The website offers resources, including links to national and state organizations that are committed to fighting human trafficking and assisting victims.

“The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking/Special Victims Unit’s new human trafficking website illustrates our continued commitment to ending human trafficking in Mississippi,” said Reeves. “The website will raise awareness about human trafficking while providing citizens with the tools needed to identify and report this heinous crime, ultimately allowing us to hold traffickers accountable and create a safer Mississippi for all.”

The new website can be accessed by visiting www.dps.ms.gov/humantrafficking/.