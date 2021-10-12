Mississippi governor discusses ‘Skip the Line’ program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell will hold a news conference on Tuesday, October 12 to discuss the department’s ‘Skip the Line’ program.

According to the governor’s office, the program was recently selected as an award recipient in the Center for Digital Government’s annual Government Experience Awards. Officials said the program has also reduced in-person wait times at Driver Service Bureau locations.

The news conference will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the Walter Sillers Building in Jackson.

