JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) pardoned a turkey named Ruffle My Feathers Felix on Thursday, while announcing a poultry donation to Extra Table.

Extra Table, a Hattiesburg-based organization, will distribute meals to families all throughout the state to ensure everyone has a Thanksgiving meal.

“Today really is a showcase of the absolute best of the best of Mississippians. Together we can ensure that nobody goes hungry in our communities. And today’s incredibly generous donations will go a long way towards making that happen,” said Reeves.

To make a donation to Extra Table, click here.