Mississippi governor signs executive order marking 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed Executive Order 1559 on Friday proclaiming September 11, 2021, as “Patriot Day and a Day of Prayer and Remembrance” in Mississippi to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

According to the executive order, all U.S. and State of Mississippi flags must be flown at half-staff on all buildings and grounds of the State of Mississippi beginning at sunrise until sunset on September 11, 2021.

“Twenty years ago, our Nation was devastated by the worst terrorist attacks in its history,” said Reeves. “Mississippi will never forget the innocent victims lost, and those who rose from the ashes of heartbreak to aid in rescue and recovery efforts and to defend the United States both here and abroad. I urge all Mississippians to participate in a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to honor those we lost as a result of these horrific attacks.”