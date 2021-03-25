Mississippi governor signs universal recognition bill into law

FILE – Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves delivers his State of the State speech on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Congress just sweetened the incentives for states to extend Medicaid insurance coverage to more low-income adults, but the dozen Republican-controlled states that have spent years resisting expanding the programs have no plans to change course now. Gov. Reeves says he’s not going for it, noting that his stance was a major issue in his 2019 campaign. His GOP primary opponents supported a plan to expand, with the state’s share being paid for by hospitals and a fee of up to $20 a month for people who signed up. He opposed it, even as the Mississippi Hospital Association said it could bring up to 19,000 jobs to the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill that will make it easier for qualified professionals to begin working when they move to Mississippi.

House Bill 1263 requires the state to recognize occupational licenses obtained in another state. HB 1263 will be effective July 1, 2021.

“Mississippi took a leap forward today, becoming the first southern state to adopt universal recognition of occupational licenses,” said Russ Latino, Empower Mississippi President. “HB 1263 will allow qualified professionals moving into Mississippi the chance to immediately begin earning a living and serving their fellow Mississippians. While much remains to be done to make our home the most job friendly state in the country, the Governor and leaders in the legislature are to be commended for entering the race toward competitiveness with great gusto.”

Occupational licenses, which are government regulated, are intended to recognize the qualifications of a worker to provide certain services.