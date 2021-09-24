Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College football player dies in crash

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) football player died in a single-car accident early Friday morning.

According to school leaders, three Gulf Coast football players, including Levi Madison, were involved in the accident that occurred soon after the team returned to the Perkinston Campus following the game against Hinds Community College.

Madison, a freshman defensive lineman from Meridian, died from his injuries. Brandon Cunningham, a freshman offensive lineman from St. Martin, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in Jackson. Cam Thomas, a sophomore running back from Picayune, was uninjured.

The accident happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of South Magnolia Drive and U.S. 49 in Wiggins. The car left the road, hit a pole and caught fire.

“It’s a sad day for the team,” head coach Jack Wright said. “We’re all heartbroken. It’s hard to put into words. He had so much potential, and he was really coming into his own. He was turning a corner. He was always talking. He would always say hello to everybody. There was no doubt who it was when you saw him walking. He was a giant, a huge man. He had a big personality.”

Madison signed with Gulf Coast coming out of high school two years ago, but started at Morgan State. When they canceled their season because of COVID, he transferred here in spring 2021.

“We are deeply saddened about the loss of Levi Madison,” said Dr. Mary S. Graham, president of MGCCC, “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, as well as his fellow teammates and coaches. Our entire athletics program is a tight-knit family, and Gulf Coast will rally behind the players and offer them counseling and support as they mourn the loss of their teammate and friend. Please keep the entire Gulf Coast family in your thoughts and prayers as we deal with this tragic loss.”

The team met Friday morning, and grief counselors were available. Plans are in the works for a memorial service.