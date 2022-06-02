PERKINSTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, June 2, State Auditor Shad White named Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) and their Work4College Scholarship program as the second Mississippi Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award winner of the year.

The PIE award is given to government offices by the Office of the State Auditor for innovative uses of taxpayer dollars. MGCCC’s Work4Collegeprogram provides students the ability to pay for college tuition while gaining real work experience in their chosen course of study. While similar to a traditional “work-study” program, the Work4College aligns with students’ post-college plans by providing relevant work experience and a full-tuition scholarship.

Eligible courses of study include landscaping, culinary arts, hospitality, tourism, and the performing arts—fields that dovetail with the needs of the coast’s economy. To learn more about the Work4College Scholarship program visit the MGCCC website.

“MGCCC’s goal is to provide students with the best opportunities for success and the Work4College Scholarship program exemplifies that. We are excited that the college is being recognized for this innovative program and will continue to seek new ways to help our students succeed,” said Dr. Mary S. Graham, MGCCC president.