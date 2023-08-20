JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Mississippi experiences its lowest unemployment numbers this past July, a report indicates Mississippi employers struggle to fill vacant jobs.

According to a WalletHub study, Mississippi tied with Georgia for having the 5th most job openings in the country at 7.00% in July. Seven of the ten states with the highest percentage of job openings in July are in the South. Over the last 12 months, Mississippi’s vacant job rate was 6.91%, the 14th highest in the country.

The WalletHub analysis cited Bureau of Labor Statistics data showing that the labor force participation rate is still less than pandemic levels. Fewer workers affect the speed of operation and hours businesses can remain open.

This environment, however, does foster an atmosphere that benefits prospective employees. For instance, companies like Walmart have invested more in employee pay, company advancement, and educational opportunities.

Even though the minimum wage has not increased since 2009, gains in personal income in the last few years have become apparent throughout the US. Between the first quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2023, per capita income nationally increased by $11,701 to $67,324. The $8,696 increase in Mississippi increased the average per capita income to $47,737 in 2023.

However, a WJTV 12 News analysis in July shows that factoring in inflation, the net increase in per capita income increased nationally and in Mississippi by only $1,278.01 and $1,380.25, respectively.

