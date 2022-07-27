JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 30 people have drowned in Mississippi pools in the last three years, and 45% of them were children. A report going back to 2018, shows that there were 2,200 pool fatalities, and 700 were children under the age of five.

According to a new report, the state has the seventh highest rate of child drownings.

“Things that people can do is make sure that there is someone to watch the children because if everyone is watching everyone than no one is really watching anyone. Make sure the pool is clear and that you can see the bottom, take out anything that may hinder visibility,” explained Nathan Zant, a senior research analyst for Quote Wizard.

Tips that parents can do to prevent drownings include:

Have a plan in place

Have a pool barrier

Know CPR or basic rescue procedures

“The big thing not do is to think that this is something that won’t happen, because it is something that can happen, and it can happen in an instant. There are a lot of cases that we have found 57% of pool fatalities involving a child. What we found is that the child went missing, just for a little while, the parent didn’t know where they were,” said Zant.

If you don’t know where your child is or you don’t hear them, and you have a pool, the pool should be one of the first places you should look.

“One of the bigger concerns too is secondary drowning. If your child or anyone for that matter has an experience with water where you have any type of questions, make sure you to talk to a medical professional because secondary drownings are a big concern as well,” explained Zant.

Warm-weather states in the south and southwest have both the highest numbers of drownings and the highest drowning rates.

Most pool-related drownings happen in the summer, with 65% of all pool drownings happening in June through August.