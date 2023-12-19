JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A recent report gives caution to Mississippi drivers who plan to travel home for Christmas.

Car insurance savings app Jerry reported Mississippi has the most fatal crashes per capita around the most wonderful time of the year. According to data cited by the website, the deadliest time to be on the road between December 24 to 26 is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

More than two-thirds of all fatal accidents that occurred during that period involved speeding, alcohol or both. Mississippi has the 10th highest rate of fatal speeding-related crashes per capita.

The people who statistically die in these crashes are usually young, male, or both. Between 2012 and 2021, more than 21% of drivers killed in Christmas crashes were men in their 20s. Just more than 7% of drivers killed overall in that same age group are women. Men make up almost 75% of all driving fatalities around Christmas.

For the holidays, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has tips for drivers on how to keep themselves and others safe.

Plan ahead. The MDOT Traffic mobile app shows real-time road conditions along your travel route.

Get plenty of rest before driving. Plan frequent stops if traveling long distances.

Buckle up. Seat belt use is one of the easiest and most effective ways to save lives and reduce injuries from a possible crash.

Always use caution in work zones. Maintenance workers also want to make it home safely to their families for the holidays.

Watch out for wildlife. Cooler temperatures mean deer and other wildlife are more active near highways. Use extra caution if traveling during dusk and dawn.

Do not drive impaired. If you do plan to drink, make sure you have a designated driver.



Similar risks exist on other holidays in Mississippi. Jerry’s statistics reveal that Mississippi sees more traffic fatalities on average per capita Thanksgiving weekend than any other U.S. state.

All traffic fatality data Jerry used is from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. All population data is from the U.S. Census Bureau.