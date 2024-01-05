JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The median rent in Mississippi has increased by roughly 14% in the last year, despite national trends bringing rent down during that same timeframe.

According to data from rent.com, the median rent nationally decreased by 2.09% year-over-year since November 2022. As a result, the national average for rent in November 2023 was $1,966. In Mississippi, median rent is significantly lower at $1,187. However, the median rent in the state is about $145 more than it was in November 2022. That 13.93% jump in median rent was the highest nationally.

Below are the average rents for cities within the metro:

Jackson: $1,005

Ridgeland: $1,552

Flowood: $1,585

Pearl: $1,590

Brandon: $1,719

Clinton: $1,830

Madison: $2,500

Canton: $2,531

All but two cities in the Jackson metro have average rents that fall under the national average. Using the median rent from these 8 cities -about $1,655- the Jackson metro’s rent is higher than 13 of the 50 largest metro areas in the United States. This includes many Southern metro areas including Houston, Memphis, New Orleans and Birmingham.

Despite Jackson’s high rent numbers, Mississippi remains one of the cheapest states to rent in nationally. Mississippi’s median rent remains lower than most Southern states.