JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Research conducted by attorneys from FCRA by Fair Credit show that Mississippi has the lowest average credit score among its residents in the United States.

The law firm sorted through data from September 2021 to September 2022 from Experian and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Mississippi’s average score was 680, or 34 points below the national average of 714. Most southern states, including all of the Magnolia States’ bordering neighbors, have credit scores below the national average.

The economic conditions within the state partly explain this. Despite the state’s record-low 3.1% unemployment rate, Mississippi’s current per capita personal income, $47,737, is the lowest in the country. Mississippi also has the highest rate of families living in poverty nationally.

Within that 12-month timespan, Mississippians made 241 complaints to have their credit scores corrected per 100,000 residents. This roughly translates to 7,200 requests statewide within one year.

But according to the law firm, a low credit score may not be the fault of the individual. The law firm cites a Federal Trade Commission estimate that one in four credit reports contain errors from Equifax, Experian, and/or TransUnion.

According to an FCRA.com spokesperson, errors in your credit report may result in unfair interest rates, higher rent, and decreased job or housing opportunities.

Mississippians can access a free copy of their annual credit report from the three credit bureaus through annualcreditreport.com.