JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News’ Walt Grayson will host our Halloween special, ‘The Story Teller’s Chair.”

The show will air on WJTV, WHLT and WJTV.com at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27.

If you miss the show on Thursday, it will re-air on WJTV at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29 and on WHLT at 12:00 p.m. on October, 30.