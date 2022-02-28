HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Rust College in Holly Springs was awarded a grant through the HBCU Cultural Heritage Stewardship Initiative.

The grant is awarded to HBCUs to provide resources to protect, preserve and leverage historic campuses, buildings and landscapes. The initiative offers two kinds of grants. A $150,000 grant assists in the development of campus-wide cultural stewardship plans. A $60,000 grant allows the school to preserve an individual historic building.

The initiative is funded by the National Trust’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund created in 2020. The following schools were awarded one of the grants:

Rust College in Holly Springs, Mississippi was awarded a grant to develop a campus-wide stewardship plan for its campus.

Additionally, each selected school will be provided with resources for a paid student professional development opportunity. This will allow one student from each school to work alongside the project team of architects, engineers and consultants.