JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The State of Mississippi is helping fund ten university research projects through a total $1.27 million SMART Business Accelerate Initiative award.

The SMART Business Accelerate Initiative is an extension of the Strengthening Mississippi Academic Research Through (SMART) Business Act. It was adopted by the Mississippi Legislature in 2013 to encourage Mississippi companies to engage with public universities to conduct research. The Act provides $3.5 million a year for a rebate to businesses that contract with a university for research. A company can receive 25% of the cost of the research back as a rebate up to $1 million a year.

The Act was amended in 2021 to allocate $1.5 million a year for SMART Business Accelerate Initiative grants.

The projects funded this year include: