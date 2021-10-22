Mississippi Heritage Trust names 10 Most Endangered Historic Places in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Heritage Trust (MHT) announced the 13th list of Mississippi’s 10 Most Endangered Historic Places. The 10 Most Endangered Historic Places in Mississippi for 2021 are as follows:

900 Block of John R. Lynch Street, Jackson

Oakland Chapel and Oakland College Cemetery, Alcorn

Birthplace of Barq’s Root Beer, Biloxi

Dumas Drug Store, Natchez

Jackson Zoo

Temple Theater, Meridian

Broadmoor Store, Gulfport

Unita Blackwell House, Mayersville

Triangle Cultural Center, Yazoo City

Town of Fort Adams

To learn more about the Mississippi Heritage Trust, visit www.mississippiheritage.com.