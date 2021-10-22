Mississippi Heritage Trust names 10 Most Endangered Historic Places in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Heritage Trust (MHT) announced the 13th list of Mississippi’s 10 Most Endangered Historic Places. The 10 Most Endangered Historic Places in Mississippi for 2021 are as follows:
- 900 Block of John R. Lynch Street, Jackson
- Oakland Chapel and Oakland College Cemetery, Alcorn
- Birthplace of Barq’s Root Beer, Biloxi
- Dumas Drug Store, Natchez
- Jackson Zoo
- Temple Theater, Meridian
- Broadmoor Store, Gulfport
- Unita Blackwell House, Mayersville
- Triangle Cultural Center, Yazoo City
- Town of Fort Adams
To learn more about the Mississippi Heritage Trust, visit www.mississippiheritage.com.