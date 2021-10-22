Mississippi Heritage Trust names 10 Most Endangered Historic Places in state

State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Heritage Trust (MHT) announced the 13th list of Mississippi’s 10 Most Endangered Historic Places. The 10 Most Endangered Historic Places in Mississippi for 2021 are as follows:

  • 900 Block of John R. Lynch Street, Jackson
  • Oakland Chapel and Oakland College Cemetery, Alcorn
  • Birthplace of Barq’s Root Beer, Biloxi
  • Dumas Drug Store, Natchez
  • Jackson Zoo
  • Temple Theater, Meridian
  • Broadmoor Store, Gulfport
  • Unita Blackwell House, Mayersville
  • Triangle Cultural Center, Yazoo City
  • Town of Fort Adams
  • 900 Block of John R. Lynch Street, Jackson (Courtesy: MHT)
  • Oakland Chapel and Oakland College Cemetery, Alcorn (Courtesy: MHT/Ben Hillyer)
  • Birthplace of Barq’s Root Beer, Biloxi (Courtesy: MHT)
  • Dumas Drug Store, Natchez (Courtesy: MHT/Ben Hillyer)
  • Jackson Zoo (Courtesy: MHT/Drew Dempsey)
  • Temple Theater, Meridian (Courtesy: MHT/Ken Flynt)
  • Broadmoor Store, Gulfport (Courtesy: MHT)
  • Unita Blackwell House, Mayersville (Courtesy: MHT)
  • Triangle Cultural Center, Yazoo City (Courtesy: MHT/Drew Dempsey)
  • Town of Fort Adams (Courtesy: MHT/Paul Fayard)

To learn more about the Mississippi Heritage Trust, visit www.mississippiheritage.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories