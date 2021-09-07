Mississippi Highway Patrol releases numbers from 2021 Labor Day Travel Enforcement Period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) ended the 2021 Labor Day Enforcement Period with more than 6,600 citations issued and almost 200 DUI arrests.

Throughout the period, MHP issued 6,635 citations, including 186 DUI arrests, 330 seatbelt citations, and 113 child restraint citations. MHP also investigated 146 crashes with 54 injuries and six fatalities.

The information about the deadly crashes is listed below:

On Saturday, September 4, MHP responded to a deadly crash at the intersection of MS 7 and County Road 333 in Grenada County. A 2011 Toyota Sequoia driven by Abigail Branch, 37, of Holly Springs, MS, was traveling northbound on MS 7. A 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Ladarrius Campbell, 21, of Grenada, MS, was traveling westbound on County Road 333 and proceeded into the intersection of MS 7 and County Road 333. The Toyota Sequoia collided with left side of the Nissan Altima. Campbell died at the scene. Janie Branch, 3, of Holly Springs, MS, was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

On Sunday, September 5, MHP responded to a deadly crash at the intersection of US 61 and Green River Road in Tunica County. A 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Nrsimha Broomfield, 30, of Memphis, TN, was traveling southbound on US 61. A 2014 Nissan Versa driven by Chad Little, 64, of Southaven, MS, was traveling eastbound on Green River Road and proceeded into the intersection of US 61 and Green River Road. The Chevrolet Cobalt collided with left side of the Nissan Versa. Little and rear passenger Brett Little died from their injuries.

On Monday, September 6, MHP responded to a deadly crash on US 84 in Lincoln County. A 2003 Nissan Altima driven by Megan E. Burr, 28, of Brookhaven, MS, was traveling westbound on US 84. A 2010 Nissan Titan pickup driven by Bolton A. Billiot, 18, of Kentwood, LA, was traveling eastbound on US 84. The Nissan Altima left the roadway, crossed the median, and traveled into the eastbound lanes of US 84 colliding with the Nissan Titan pickup. Burr and rear passenger Travis Burr, 3, of Brookhaven, died at the scene.

All crashes remain under investigation by MHP.