JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to three fatal crashes that happened over the weekend.

The first crash happened just after 8:00 a.m. on Friday, May 19 on Highway 569 in Amite County.

According to MHP, a 2004 Chevrolet Pickup, driven by Anthony Oswalt, 21, of Brookhaven, was traveling south on the highway when it left the roadway, collided with a tree, and overturned.

Oswalt died at the scene.

The second crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19 on U.S. 98 in Franklin County.

According to MHP, three vehicles were traveling west on U.S. 98 when a 2016 Volkswagen collided with a 1996 Buick. After the initial crash, troopers said a 2015 Freightliner also collided with 1996 Buick.

The driver of the Buick, Clifton Ramsey, 71, of Smithdale, died at the scene.

The third crash happened just after 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 on U.S. 61 in Wilkinson County.

According to MHP, a 2017 Freightliner tractor truck, driven by Demarcus Coleman, 30, of Arkansas, was traveling north on U.S. 61 when it left the roadway and collided with a tree.

Coleman died at the scene.

All three crashes remain under investigation by MHP.