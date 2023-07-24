JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi leaders announced the completion of a four-day human trafficking training for law enforcement officers across the state.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s Office said the training, Be the Solution, included an operation that rescued five human trafficking victims. The office anticipates that the multiple leads uncovered during the training may result in future arrests and victim recoveries. Since launching the program, Attorney General Fitch’s office has trained 317 officers statewide.

“Their courage, dedication, and skill has already led to victims being recovered and criminal operations disrupted. With their continued efforts, I am confident we can stop this heinous crime and help victims become survivors,” Fitch said.

According to Fitch, the Attorney General’s human trafficking team has led multi-jurisdictional operations that have led to the rescue of 237 victims and 66 arrests, as well as countless leads in the effort to disrupt and stop trafficking operations in Mississippi.

Officers from the following agencies were part of the training and operation:

186th Security Forces Squadron (Military Police)

Baldwyn Police Department

Biloxi Police Department

Columbia Police Department

Forrest General Hospital

Hattiesburg Police Department

Hinds County Sheriff’s Office

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Jones County Sheriff’s Office

Lamar County School District

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Meridian Police Department

Mississippi Board of Massage Therapy

Mississippi Department of Corrections

Mississippi Gaming Commission

Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Webster County Sheriff’s Office

The FBI and Homeland Security Investigations joined the attorney general’s operation.