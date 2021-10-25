Mississippi Humanities Council awards $113,000 in grants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sixteen Mississippi organizations will receive a grant from the Mississippi Humanities Council (MHC) in support of public humanities programs.

We are pleased to support such a diverse array of programs in communities throughout our state. Each of the funded projects offers opportunities for Mississippians to consider different perspectives, share ideas, and understand one another better. Dr. Stuart Rockoff, Executive Director of the Mississippi Humanities Council

Humanities grants are awarded to Mississippi nonprofit organizations in support of programs that foster the public’s understanding of Mississippi’s history and culture. The organizations and projects that were awarded grants, listed by community, include:

Biloxi:

Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art — $3,000.00

Columbus:

Mississippi University for Women — $3,000.00

Lowndes Community Foundation — $6,200.00

Grenada:

Activists With a Purpose Plus — $10,000.00

Holly Springs:

Ida B. Wells Museum — $6,500.00

Jackson:

Mississippi Department of Archives and History — $10,000.00

Jackson State University — $4,500.00

New Hope Baptist Church—$6,725.00

Community Health Center Association of Mississippi — $6,500.00

The Lighthouse | Black Girl Projects — $6,500.00

Jackson State University — $5,750.00

Natchez:

Copiah-Lincoln Community College — $10,000.00

Ocean Springs:

Mississippi Rising Coalition — $7,500.00

Oxford:

University of Mississippi — $7,128.00

Ruleville:

From the Heart Productions — $10,000.00

Shaw: