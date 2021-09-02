Mississippi Humanities Council awards $450K to cultural organizations to recover from COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Humanities Council (MHC) awarded $450,122 to 36 different cultural organizations through its ARP Humanities Recovery Grant program to help them respond to and recover from the coronavirus.

Earlier this summer, the MHC awarded $225,000 in ARP Museum Relief Grants to fifteen large Mississippi museums. The relief funds were provided by Congress through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

“These museums, historical societies and cultural organizations are vital community resources, said MHC Executive Director Dr. Stuart Rockoff. “Many have struggled due to the economic impact of COVID. Our goal with these recovery grants is to meet their particular organizational needs and help them thrive in the future.”

Funding for the ARP grants comes from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

ARP Humanities Recovery Grants awarded: