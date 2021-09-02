Mississippi Humanities Council awards $450K to cultural organizations to recover from COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Humanities Council (MHC) awarded $450,122 to 36 different cultural organizations through its ARP Humanities Recovery Grant program to help them respond to and recover from the coronavirus.
Earlier this summer, the MHC awarded $225,000 in ARP Museum Relief Grants to fifteen large Mississippi museums. The relief funds were provided by Congress through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
“These museums, historical societies and cultural organizations are vital community resources, said MHC Executive Director Dr. Stuart Rockoff. “Many have struggled due to the economic impact of COVID. Our goal with these recovery grants is to meet their particular organizational needs and help them thrive in the future.”
Funding for the ARP grants comes from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
ARP Humanities Recovery Grants awarded:
- Alice Moseley Folk Art Museum (Bay St. Louis) – $1,787
- Arc of Freedom (Brandon) – $10,000
- Canton Freedom House Museum – $15,000
- Canton-Madison Historical Society – $10,000
- Crossroads Museum (Corinth) – $15,000
- DeSoto County Museum (Hernando) – $15,000
- Dr. John Banks House Museum (Natchez) – $12,000
- Emmitt Till Historic Intrepid Center (Glendora) – $13,073
- Gulfport Historical Society – $14,168
- Hancock County Historical Society (Bay St. Louis) – $9,750
- Hattiesburg Convention Commission – Eureka School/African American Military Museum – $15,000
- Hinds Community College, Utica Institute Museum – $14,885
- Institute of Southern Jewish Life (Jackson) – $15,000
- International Museum of Museum Cultures (Jackson) – $9,500
- Jimmie Rodgers Museum (Meridian) – $15,000
- Lauren Rogers Museum of Art (Laurel) – $11,670
- Lighthouse/Black Girl Projects (Jackson/Mayersville) – $12,000
- Marion County Historical Museum (Columbia) – $15,000
- Migration Heritage Foundation (Durant) – $5,580
- Millsaps College– Truth & Racial Healing Center (Jackson) – $15,000
- Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum (Gulfport) – $9,000
- Mississippi Book Festival (Jackson) – $15,000
- Mississippi Cultural Crossroads (Port Gibson) – $6,600
- Mississippi Heritage Trust (Jackson) – $13,500
- Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum (Meridian) – $15,000
- Museum of the Mississippi Delta (Greenwood) – $15,000
- Natchez Museum of African American History & Culture – $12,200
- Noxubee County Historical Society (Macon) – $6,500
- Ohr-O’Keefe Museum (Biloxi) – $15,000
- Oren Dunn City Museum (Tupelo) – $11,000
- Quitman County Arts Council (Marks) – $12,750
- Rhythm Night Club Memorial Museum (Natchez) – $14,160
- Smith Robertson Museum (Jackson) – $15,000
- Union County Heritage Museum (Amory) – $15,000
- University Press of Mississippi (Jackson) – $15,000
- Waveland Ground Zero Hurricane Museum – $15,000