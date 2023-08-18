JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) announced the launch of an ADA/Accessibility Task Force at the Board of Trustees meeting in Jackson on Friday, August 18.

IHL established the task force to ensure that individuals with disabilities have equal opportunities to thrive within the university system.

“I am so pleased that IHL is undertaking this important effort to create inclusive and accessible learning environments for all students,” said Trustee Jeanne Carter Luckey. “As the members share best practices and discuss challenges, solutions and advancements in ADA and accessibility services, their collective experiences will help advance accessibility services for current and future students with disabilities.”

The task force, which includes members from all eight universities, the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration and the IHL system office, will meet over the next 10 months to enhance support for students with disabilities across the public universities.

The committee will begin its work with the formation of subgroups in September. The groups will meet monthly with a goal to make recommendations for enhancing accessibility services across the university system by June 2024.

Co-Chairs:

Marcus Thompson, Deputy Commissioner, Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning

Alla Jeanae Frank, Assistant Commissioner of Operations, Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning

Members:

Dorothy Jackson Davis, Executive Director of Student Health & Well-Being, Alcorn State University

Lloyd Nesbitt, Assistant Vice President of Facilities Management, Alcorn State University

Lakita Dailey, Coordinator of Disability Services, Delta State University

Paula King, Assistant Director of Health & Counseling Services, Delta State University

Dr. Arron Richardson, Assistant Director of Disability Services, Jackson State University

Meagon P. Tolliver Dixon, Assistant Director of Business & Construction Management, Jackson State University

Brett Harvey, Director of Civil Rights Compliance & Chair of Access Committee, Mississippi State University

Chris Dallager, Director of Disability Resource Center & Access, Mississippi State University

Tequila McCoy, Student Support Specialist, Mississippi University for Women

Laura Quinn, Director of Human Resources, Mississippi University for Women

Kathy Brownlow, Academic Advisor/SVC Disability, Title III, Mississippi Valley State University

Dr. Lokesh Shivakumaraiah, Executive Director of International Relations and Assistant to the Provost, Mississippi Valley State University

Stacey Reycraft, Director of Student Disability Services, the University of Mississippi

Steven Holley, Vice Chancellor for Administration & Finance, the University of Mississippi

Dr. Sirena Cantrell, Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students, the University of Southern Mississippi

Charles Robbins, Director of Student Accessibility Services, the University of Southern Mississippi

Sara Austin Welch, Associated Student Body President, the University of Mississippi, and representative of the Student Body Presidents’ Council

Glenn Kornbreck, Deputy Director, Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration

Brad Rowland, Assistant Commissioner for Real Estate & Facilities, Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning