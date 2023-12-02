LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) said authorities are searching for a state prisoner who escaped in Lauderdale County.

According to MDOC officials, Ryan Young is serving a 40-year sentence for vehicle and residential burglaries, grand larceny, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The crimes were committed in Claiborne County.

Officials said Young, dressed in an MDOC yellow jumpsuit, was being returned to the Walnut Grove Correctional Facility from Meridian, where he was taken to court, when he escaped on Wednesday, November 29.

The 28-year-old stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 193 pounds. Officials said Young has dreadlocks that are longer than his last prison photo shows.

Anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts can contact their local law enforcement agency.