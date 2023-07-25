MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Mississippi inmate who escaped after requesting a bathroom break during transport from Benton County to Marshall County was captured Tuesday.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Kurtis Elkins was captured at a hotel in Holly Springs Tuesday.

Elkins was on the run Monday after he told a state corrections officer that he needed to use the restroom while traveling back to Marshall County. He ran away after the MDOC employee pulled over to the side of Highway 4 near the Benton/Marshall County line.

WREG is working to gather more information.