JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a recent report, Mississippi is the state most impacted by natural disasters financially.

A WalletHub.com report ranks Mississippi first among states most impacted by natural disasters from 1980-2023. It ranks 10th for the most climate disasters causing $1 billion in damage and is tied for first with four other states on losses per capita.

Eight of the states with the most natural disasters are in the South. However, other states in the country may be subject to catastrophic disasters, such as Hawaii.

According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, national disasters have cost the Magnolia State on average $59.4 billion since 1980, adjusting for inflation. In 2023, the bill is $39.7 billion so far. These numbers indicate that natural disasters have cost the state over $2.5 trillion since then.

Each year since 1980, Mississippi averages about 2.3 disasters crossing the billion-dollar mark every year. Mississippi has had four such disasters so far this year.

Mississippi has faced its share of weather disasters over the last year, including the EF4 Tornado that hit Rolling Fork in March. In June, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) requested a major disaster declaration for 16 counties affected by a series of storms over several days.

WalletHub analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the County of Maui, and the National Centers for Environmental Information.