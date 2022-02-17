JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson announced his office’s Securities Division joined 31 other state regulators and the SEC in a $100 million settlement with BlockFi Lending LLC. The settlement relates to cryptocurrency offerings made to Mississippians.

Regulators found BlockFi issued securities not registered with the Securities Division nor exempt from registration requirements. As a result, investors were sold unregistered securities in violation of state law.

Nearly 900 Mississippians invested assets more than $5 million with BlockFi. Our team recognizes the value new technology brings to financial markets. However, complying with existing laws and regulations is not a choice, but a necessary step to promote competitive capital markets and continued investor protection. Michael Watson, Secretary of State (R-Miss.)

BlockFi’s $943,396.22 payment to Mississippi is part of a larger settlement in which BlockFi agreed to pay $50 million to state securities regulators and $50 million to the SEC.

The Secretary of State’s Office encourages investors to reach out with any concerns about cryptocurrency-related offerings. To do so, please contact the Securities Division at 601-359-1334.