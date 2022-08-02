JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced the state would join a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force.

The task force will investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States, according to Fitch.

“Robocalls are an unwanted intrusion on our privacy and often the gateway to fraud,” said Fitch. “I am committed to stopping illegal and unwanted calls. This nationwide effort will give bad actors nowhere to run and nowhere to hide their illegal activities.”

So far, the task force has issued 20 civil investigative demands to 20 gateway providers and other entities.

According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, more than 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day.

Fitch offered the following tips to avoid scammers: