JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced she’s part of a bipartisan coalition of 49 attorneys general that asked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to create robust rules for outlawing impersonation scams.

“Our office has a good toolbox for fighting impersonation scams under the Mississippi Consumer Protection Act,” said Fitch. “But these scams often transcend state lines, and working together, we can better reduce consumer harm, maximize consumer benefits, and hold the bad actors accountable.”

Last year, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office reached a settlement with Centurion Filing Services, LLC, in a government entity impersonation scam.