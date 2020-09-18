Mississippi landfill reopening weeks after it caught fire

by: The Associated Press

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A landfill in southwest Mississippi is opening for the first time since it caught fire last month.

The Riverbend Environmental site in Jefferson County had been out of service since the fire started Aug. 16, the Natchez Democrat reported.

Among the customers for the landfill are Adams County and Natchez, Mississippi, and Vidalia, Louisiana. The county and cities had to temporarily take their waste to another landfill that charged more than double what the local governments pay at Riverbend.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said the Riverbend site was reopening Thursday.

