JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced the launch of the Early Child Care Development Initiative. The initiative will help support Child Care Payment Program (CCPP) facilities and their team members.

According to officials, the initiative will provide financial support to educators, teachers and childcare providers.

Scholarship Payment Program : This program supports eligible individuals currently employed by a Child Care Payment Program (CCPP) provider as they pursue higher education in child development. Qualified applicants may receive up to $1,500 for a CDA or $1,500 in scholarships toward tuition over two semesters, depending on available funding.

: This program supports eligible individuals currently employed by a Child Care Payment Program (CCPP) provider as they pursue higher education in child development. Qualified applicants may receive up to $1,500 for a CDA or $1,500 in scholarships toward tuition over two semesters, depending on available funding. Direct Incentives Program: This program rewards teachers at a CCPP-participating facility with monthly incentives. To qualify, teachers must stay employed at a CCPP-participating provider during the program and commit to childcare work for a year after program funding ends, subject to fund availability.

This program rewards teachers at a CCPP-participating facility with monthly incentives. To qualify, teachers must stay employed at a CCPP-participating provider during the program and commit to childcare work for a year after program funding ends, subject to fund availability. School Age Reimbursement Program: This program supports CCPP-participating childcare providers who cared for school-age children full-time during pandemic-related school closures. Providers who only received payment for part-time care may now be eligible for reimbursement to cover costs during this critical period, subject to available funding.

“We’re proud to offer this program to Mississippi educators as it reflects our dedication to early childhood development and the professionals who shape our children’s futures,” said Bob Anderson, director of MDHS. “By offering scholarships, incentives and support during challenging times, we’re looking forward to the future growth of our state’s youngest residents.”