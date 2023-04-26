JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced the state has launched a Special Victims Unit (SVU), to focus on crimes against children, the elderly, adults with special needs and victims of sexual assault, human trafficking and domestic violence.

“Helping vulnerable citizens has always been a top priority for my office,” said Fitch. “Victim-focused crimes are difficult cases that require special attention from uniquely and highly experienced investigators and prosecutors who are dedicated to serving justice with compassion and care. While we cannot undo the past, we can restore the survivor’s dignity, trust and hope.”

According to the attorney general, veteran prosecutor Stephanie Brown will lead the SVU. She will lead 11 investigators and prosecutors to handle victim-focused criminal offenses.

Brown previously served as an Assistant District Attorney in the Eleventh Circuit Court District for several years. She also served as a judicial law clerk to two Hinds County trial court judges and two Mississippi Court of Appeals judges.