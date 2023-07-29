JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the launch of the Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP) Youth Trapping Corps.

The Youth Trapping Corps is an expansion of WHCP and is designed to educate and professionally develop student members of FFA.

According to officials, the new program is a partnership among the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), the Mississippi FFA Association and Wildlife Dominion Management, LLC.

The program will provide FFA students around the state the opportunity to offer wild hog trapping services while gaining valuable skills and work-based learning experiences. FFA members will be trained on how to trap wild hogs, how to interact with landowners and land managers, how to develop a business plan, and how to interact with agriculture and natural resources professionals.

Under the guidance of MDAC and their respective teachers, FFA members will work with local private land managers to trap wild hogs where needed.

The grant funding will be used by teachers to purchase the most effective wild hog trapping equipment and associated supplies to be used by their students. Additionally, funding can be used by teachers to purchase equipment and supplies that will allow their students to build their own traps.

To learn more about the Wild Hog Control Program, including the WHCP Youth Trapping Corps and the WHCP Cost Share Program, visit www.mdac.ms.gov/whcp.