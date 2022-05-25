JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas school, Mississippi lawmakers stressed the importance of expanding mental health resources and further toughening access to gun access.

The latest case of mass gun violence at a Texas elementary school comes less than two weeks after the Buffalo supermarket shooting. Mississippi lawmakers told WJTV 12 News that it’s an uphill battle to curtail peoples access to guns in the state.

“A lot of opponents to gun reform talk about the sacred right of bearing arms. What about the sacred right of an elementary child? To be able to go to school safely? To be able to grow up safely? To be able to move about their community safely? Isn’t that a sacred right as well?” questioned State Senator John Horhn (D-District 26).

On Wednesday, May 25, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) ordered flags to be half staff in honor and in remembrance of the victims of the deadly shooting.