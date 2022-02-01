JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Secretary of State Michael Watson and Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Mississippi is participating in a consolidated enforcement action to stop a fraudulent precious metals scheme. They said the scheme resulted in solicitations exceeding $68 million from at least 450 investors nationwide.

Mississippi joined the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and 26 other states in filing a complaint in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. They allege Safeguard Metals, LLC and Jeffrey Santulan solicited investors nationwide by touting precious metals at grossly inflated prices that were not disclosed.

“Mississippians should be able to invest their hard-earned money without the worry of fraudsters capitalizing on their uncertainty,” said Watson. “I am incredibly proud of our Securities team for being an integral part of this enforcement action and for taking action on behalf of the people of this state. We will continue to do our part to stop fraudulent schemes such as this one and to ensure the people we serve receive the honest financial advice and services to which they are entitled, especially when it comes to retirement money they have worked so hard to save.”

“Defendants targeted seniors and those close to retirement age,” said Fitch. “They preyed on their fears and jeopardized their fixed incomes. Seniors have worked a lifetime with the hope of living comfortably in their retirement, and Mississippi will not stand for scamming them in order to turn a quick profit.”

Investors can contact the Secretary of State’s Securities Division or the Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division if they suspect they have been targeted by similar precious metals investment schemes.