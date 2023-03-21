JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson highlighted Mississippi’s top farm exports during a friendly competition on Tuesday.

Agriculture is one of the top producing economic avenues for the state of Mississippi.

In recognition of National Agriculture Day, Gipson asked Mississippians to appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing abundant and affordable products.

“The reality that our food, all of it, comes from the farm. Our food comes from the farm, and we’re here today in support of our farmers. There are fewer farmers now than there ever have been, but our farmers are feeding everybody, everybody who enjoys a meal. You can rest assured that meal came from a farm somewhere,” said Gipson.

In a friendly cow milking media competing, WJTV 12 News’ Kayla Thompson brought home the win.

Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) also signed a proclamation marking March 21st as Ag Day in Mississippi.