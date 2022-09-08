JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96.

The royal family posted a statement on their official site saying, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

People around the world have taken to social media to offer their condolences amid her death, including Mississippi leaders.

“Gayle and I join the people of Great Britain in mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and honoring her extraordinary life. For seven decades, the Queen was the personification of British strength, duty and public service. Her steady leadership and impeccable character earned the admiration of millions. As a close friend of the United States, she championed the Special Relationship, helping to advance global peace, security and the cause of freedom. Her contributions to our world will never be forgotten,” said Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).

“Truly saddened to hear of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. She represented stability and unity throughout her 70-year reign, and will be mourned all across the globe. May the Queen rest in peace,” said Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.).

“I join my fellow Americans in extending our heartfelt condolences to our friends in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth for their loss of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a symbol of hope to her country and many throughout the world during her reign,” said Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03).

“I am sending my condolences and thoughts to the family of Queen Elizabeth II. She was Britain’s longest-serving monarch and passed away at 96. Queen Elizabeth’s historic reign will be remembered forever. Thank you for your service!” said Congressman Bennie Thompson (MS-02).

The queen’s 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically becomes king, though the coronation might not take place for months.