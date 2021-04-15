Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus opposes Reeves’ declaration of April as Confederate Heritage Month

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus announced Thursday that they oppose Governor Tate Reeves’ declaration of April as Confederate Heritage Month. The organization released the following statement:

Considering the ongoing nationally televised trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin for the on camera killing of George Floyd and as the world still reels from the on camera point blank range shooting death by white police officer Kim Potter of Daunte Wright, a young unarmed black man, it would be in the best interest of peace and harmony to avoid any racial connotations that stir up division and remind us of the evil past – such as the confederacy.

Mississippi voters last year approved a new flag. In January that new flag was raised as the old confederate flag and the divisiveness it represented, were placed in our History Museum along with other ancient relics whose times have passed.

We ask Governor Reeves to rescind his declaration and to be more sensitive and remember the confederate symbol and its ideology should no longer be a part of Mississippi’s image or our government.“

The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus