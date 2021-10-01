Mississippi libraries, schools can now apply to increase broadband services

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced on Friday that schools and libraries can apply for additional funding from the American Rescue Plan to increase broadband services now through Wednesday, October 13.

Mississippi already applied for $21,104,090.16 million from the Emergency Connectivity Fund during the first application filing period this summer. The FCC expects to grant up to the full request pending a final review of those applications. Now, due to high interest in the program and additional funding still available, the FCC has opened a second application filing window for Mississippi to request additional funds now through October 13.

Funding for the Emergency Connectivity Fund was made possible by the American Rescue Plan. Congressman Thompson helped pass earlier this year.

“Now more than ever, reliable broadband is essential for learning,” said Thompson. “I strongly encourage local schools and libraries to take advantage of this program to provide our students with the tools they need for success.”

Click here to learn more about the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund.