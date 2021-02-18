Mississippi Lottery Corporation announces January transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced its January transfer of $23,620,028.54 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the total net proceeds for Fiscal Year 2021 to $75,073,228.69, including a financial adjustment of $76,400 from Fiscal Year 2020.

“We are thrilled to make this extraordinary contribution to the state,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “In January, we saw astonishing growth in Powerball® and Mega Millions® sales as a result of the jackpots growing to unprecedented amounts. Additionally, increasing sales in Cash 3 has fueled growth, and instant scratch-off games continue to be popular.

“By law, the first $80 million of the fiscal year transfers is dedicated to road and bridge repairs; funds over $80 million are earmarked for education needs,” continued Shaheen. “With five months remaining in Fiscal Year 2021, we are on track to raise enough revenue for distribution to both groups!”