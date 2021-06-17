Mississippi Lottery Corporation announces May 2021 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced its May transfer of $14,189,448.06 to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. With one month remaining in Fiscal Year 2021, this brings the total transfer so far to $129,182,547.36.

To date for FY 2021, the MLC has sent $80 million to road and bridge needs around the state, along with $49,182,547.36 to the Education Enhancement Fund.

“For all of us at the MLC, we feel a great sense of accomplishment,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “None of this could have been possible without the dedication and efforts of our retailer partners, vendors, our board of directors, our employees and the players! I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with such a wonderful group of people and to be a part of Mississippi history.”

Per the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs around the state for 10 years. Net proceeds over $80 million go to the Education Enhancement Fund.