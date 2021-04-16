Mississippi Lottery Corporation makes March transfer to State Treasury

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced its March transfer to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. MLC transferred $16,745,250.19 on Friday.

“This is the first monthly transfer fully directed to fund education,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “We at the lottery are thrilled this milestone was reached only nine months into our first full fiscal year of operation. This is truly a great day for Mississippians.”

Per the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs around the state for 10 years. Net proceeds over $80 million go to the Education Enhancement Fund.