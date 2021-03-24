Mississippi Lottery Corporation President Tom Shaheen to retire in June

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Tom Shaheen announced he will retire on June 30, 2021.

“This is a tough decision for me,” said Shaheen. “After spending more than 32 years in the lottery industry, it is time for me to take a step back and spend time with family. I will forever value the experience of being a part of the MLC family and living in Mississippi.”

On May 7, 2019, the MLC Board of Directors hired Shaheen. He began work as the first employee of the MLC on June 1, 2019.

The Board of Directors will search for a new president to make a selection before Shaheen’s retirement.