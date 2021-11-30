Mississippi Lottery encourages players to gift responsibly during 2021 holiday season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) are encouraging everyone to gift responsibly during the holiday season. All lottery players must be 21 years or older to play Mississippi Lottery Games.

The MLC is taking part in the 2021 Gift Responsibility Campaign.

“The MLC’s commitment to corporate social responsibility through the Gift Responsibly Campaign raises awareness about the risks associated with giving lottery products as gifts to minors and the importance for all lottery players to play responsibly during the holiday season, or really any time of the year,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “We want our players to have fun and enjoy our products, but we also remind them our games should not be purchased for children. Adults should find non-lottery gift options for people under 21.”

According to the National Center on Problem Gambling, 60 percent of high-school-aged adolescents report having gambled for money during the past year. Ten to 14 percent of adolescents are at risk for developing a problem with gambling.

The Mississippi Council on Problem and Compulsive Gambling operates a help line for problem and compulsive gamblers. The number is 1-800-522-4700.